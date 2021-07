Casual vintage sparkling wine now available across the U.S. for everyday celebrations. NEW YORK (July 7, 2021) — Brazil’s Dom Maria Sparkling Rosé has arrived in the US just in time for summer, available for purchase via DTC and in select retailers as of last month. This refreshing and dry take on rosé expresses notes of berry and peach blending to create a truly unique sparkling that is matured for 12 months and made in the traditional Champenoise method. The Brazilian team behind this exciting new offering sought to produce a sparkling wine as versatile as the country itself to be enjoyed any time of day, helping to make summer moments even more memorable.