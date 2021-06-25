Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

New Albany Council Member To Run For Floyd County Commissioner Seat In 2022

By John Boyle
Posted by 
WFPL
WFPL
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Thr9O_0afA5Xnj00 A sitting New Albany City Council member is looking to make the transition to county politics.

At-large council member Al Knable will run for Shawn Carruthers’ seat on the Floyd County Commissioners. On Thursday, Carruthers announced a bid for the Indiana General Assembly to replace outgoing State Sen. Ron Grooms, who won’t seek reelection next year.

Knable, a Republican, said his decision was not a reaction to Carruthers’ announcement, and that he first put the plan into motion in March.

“It’s actually something that I’ve had great interest in serving in this capacity since I was a young man,” Knable said. “Growing up, two of my uncles were commissioners. So it’s something that’s always intrigued me and kind of been in the DNA a little bit.”

In addition to being an Air Force veteran, Knable serves on a number of local committees, including the Salvation Army Community Advisory Board, the Hosparus Community Advisory Board and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program community board. He’s also been practicing medicine in New Albany as a dermatologist for more than 20 years.

As a politician, Knable was elected to an at-large seat on the New Albany City Council in 2015, and served as the board’s president in 2018.

But with just three of the council’s nine members being Republicans, Knable said his party has little power. That’s one of the reasons he’s eyeing a move to the GOP-controlled Floyd County government.

“I look at it as an opportunity to represent, even serve our Southern Indiana community on a larger scale,” he said. “I’m proud of the things that I’ve been able to do in the city. But as someone in the minority party in the city, there have been some obstacles in trying to get things done as smoothly as I would like to have done so.”

Knable said he has no intention of resigning his city council seat. His second term ends in 2023, meaning he can remain on the council even if he loses his 2022 commissioner bid. If Knable wins, the Floyd County Republican Party will caucus in a new city council member to finish his term.

Knable said if he’s elected to the board of commissioners, he could help improve the relationship between the New Albany and Floyd County governments.

“I’m very willing and able to make sure that the county commissioners have more direct communication to the county council, and that the county elected representatives also have greater communication with the city elected officials, which right now is not the greatest it’s ever been,” Knable said. “That means inviting people to the table, that means preparing the table, and that means letting them know that they’ll be respected when they’re at the table.”

Knable said, as a commissioner, he’d focus on infrastructure, smart development, and elevating the voices of residents who live in the “fringe” areas of Floyd County, on the border of the city limits.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
New Albany, IN
Local
Indiana Elections
City
Albany, IN
New Albany, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#City Limits#Infrastructure#Fringe#New Albany Council#State#Air Force#Louisville Public Media#Republicans#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
WFPL

Nearly Half A Million In Ohio Valley Lose Jobless Benefits

An analysis by the Ohio Valley ReSource showed that roughly 488,000 people in Ohio and West Virginia have lost supplemental unemployment payments after Republican governors there scrapped the federal unemployment benefit programs put in place during the pandemic.  Another 65,000 people in Kentucky eligible for the payments await a decision by the Democratic governor there […]
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

Kentucky AG Cameron On West Virginia Coal Plant: Close It

Environmental and consumer groups have pushed for the early closure of a 50-year-old coal-fired power plant in West Virginia that serves electricity customers in both West Virginia and Kentucky. They have an unlikely ally: Kentucky’s Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron. In a filing last week with the Kentucky Public Service Commission, Cameron recommended the commission […]
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

New Louisville Law Protects Natural Hair

Louisville Metro Council passed a measure Thursday outlawing race-based, hair discrimination. The CROWN Act aims to put an end to eurocentric standards and racist stereotypes that label Black hairstyles as unprofessional. It bans restrictions on natural hair textures and styles including afros, braids, locks and twists and protects cultural head coverings against discrimination. CROWN stands […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy