Put your money where your ML is: building trust in business-critical AI

16 days ago
towardsdatascience.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article explores the issue of trusting artificial intelligence (AI) in transaction processing. Over the past three decades, the model governance framework has evolved and become strained by increasing model complexity, rendering its core methodologies untenable. In assessing what it means to trust an AI model, we will examine modernizations of this framework that aim to establish and maintain trust using a philosophy of continuous statistical testing.

towardsdatascience.com
