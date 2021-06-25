Put your money where your ML is: building trust in business-critical AI

As data science has increased in popularity, as well as become more well-defined, there has been the idea that data science itself can be automated. While, yes, there are plenty of processes that data scientists do that can and probably will be automated, there are key steps to the process that will almost always need expert intervention. Some aspects of data science like model comparison, visualization creation, and data cleaning, can be automated. However, some of these steps are not really where data scientists are the most valuable in the first place. While data science education often focuses on coding and model development, the main reason a person has to guide this process is because of how data science should be incorporated into a business and product. I will discuss this concept in more detail below, as well as five examples of when data scientists cannot be automated.