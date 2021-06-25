Cancel
I Accidentally Bought $30 Viral TikTok Jeans—And They're Awesome??

It's hard out here for millennials. We can't afford to buy houses, we're ruining the diamond/cereal/auto industries, and if you ask Zoomers, we're a bunch of dorks. Those pesky, barely legal TikTokers have got us feeling middle-aged by the time we're 30. I'm not a "geriatric" millennial, because that makes it sound like I've gone straight from Lit Lounge into a nursing home, but nonetheless I'm firmly in the age zone where I've seen Justice live, like, five times without even trying; lived in Williamsburg long before the Whole Foods moved in; had a side part for 10+ years (not that there's anything wrong with that); and, perhaps most stereotypically of all, I'm still struggling to figure out life after skinny jeans.

