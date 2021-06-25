GENERAL HOSPITAL Preempted on June 25

HOLLYWOOD—I cannot believe with all the possibilities available that the person who has been sending menacing gifts and threats to Ava Jerome, was none other than Spencer Cassadine on “General Hospital!” I mean c’mon, out of all the possibilities of a threat, the writers chose to fixate on Spencer of all people. Well, they have aged the kid, who is an adult at this point and we actually saw the stalker in the flesh, but Spencer was such a red herring, I didn’t actually think the writers would go thru with it. I mean he is walking around Port Charles as ‘Vincent’ and how no one has spotted him yet I’m trying to figure that out people.