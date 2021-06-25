Cancel
GENERAL HOSPITAL Preempted on June 25

By Chris Eades
soapsindepth.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoaps being interrupted for breaking news coverage is always frustrating for the loyal viewers, but sometimes the interruptions can be planned for. GENERAL HOSPITAL will be preempted on Friday, June 25, so don’t be confused if the soap is airing on your network and you get a sense of deja vu! “Due to a scheduled news report, today’s GH will be an encore airing of our Emmy-nominated episode celebrating the Women’s Suffrage movement,” the soap shared on social media.

