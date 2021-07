As was the case with the champions that came before it, this year’s Robbinsville High softball team was fueled by the desire and pressure to maintain tradition. “We know this year was extremely rough on everyone because of the pandemic and all that,” said senior second baseman Kenzie Martin, one of three seniors on this year’s NJSIAA Group II state champions. “But just winning a state title and keeping that Robbinsville reputation despite all the craziness was so great and it meant so much to the seniors.