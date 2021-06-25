Cancel
Video Games

Japanese Charts: Game Builder Garage Stays Top As Nintendo Takes Entire Top Ten

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamitsu's Japanese chart figures are now in for the week ending 20th June, revealing that Game Builder Garage has managed to stay on top in its second week on sale. The game sold another estimated 31,487 physical copies this week, meaning it's now sold more than 100,000 units at retail in Japan. It leads a top ten made up entirely of Switch games, with Ring Fit Adventure still performing incredibly well in second.

