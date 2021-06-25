Japanese Charts: Game Builder Garage Stays Top As Nintendo Takes Entire Top Ten

This is a sponsored post. All opinions are honest and my own. If you follow regularly, you may know that I love products that make STEM fun. In today's post, I'll tell you about my own career as a software engineer, why I encourage my own children to learn about programming, and tell you about the new Nintendo Switch game that makes visual game programming fun for kids - Game Builder Garage. (Spoiler alert - coding is a great skill and Game Builder Garage makes it fun for your future tech moguls to start coding small video games!)