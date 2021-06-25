Here's what you can do to get the most out of your car

Drivers are choosing to hang onto their cars for longer. According to data from IHS Markit, the average age of a car has topped 12 years for the first time ever.

This report comes as new and used car prices are soaring. According to Edmunds, the average new car cost just over $40,000 while the average used car cost $23,000.

“I bought it because it was in good shape, it was a 2003, it’s 18 years old but I put a little money into new tires, breaks, spark plugs it will last me another five years,” said Metro Detroit Driver Kai Blache.

“As the age of these vehicles keeps going up and up we are going to have a problem,” said Bill Nalu.

Bill Nalu is the president of Interstate Auto Care in Madison Heights. He tells 7 Action News Michigan is already at a disadvantage based on our location.

“It’s not like the rust belt is easy on cars these days, our cars age much less gracefully in the sunbelt so here we are,” said Nalu.

Nalu gave 7 Action News tips on how to get the most out of your car:

Check your tire pressure. Putting more air in your tire is an easy fix to make sure nothing bad happens to your tires or rims.

Top off your cars fluids. Stay on-top of oil changes, and most repair shops will top off windshield whipper fluids from free.

Check under the hood of your car for leaves and debris. Those leaves that get stuck can make a good breeding ground for rodents that can chew away at wires in your car.

Have someone check out your air filter. If you can see the light through the air filter it means that you are good to go. If not, it needs to be replaced.

Have your car checked out at least once a year. “What is really critical is that you have a relationship with a full fledged automotive repair facility that will once a year, get the vehicle up on the hoist, take it for a test drive, and do a thorough inspection, a thorough assessment on the condition of these vehicle,” says Nalu.

Nalu reminds people who are buying a used car to make sure you have it inspected it before you buy.

