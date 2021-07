Turnstile has long stood out as one of the decade’s most praised young bands, specially in the genre of hardcore punk, but also more recently in the wide spectrum of modern rock. The band saw a massive wave of success from their last LP, Time & Space (2018), which is still regarded as one of the most forward thinking hardcore records of the 2010’s. Combining classics tropes of hardcore and thrash metal are a signature dish of Turnstile, and with their 2018 LP they managed to add an even more melodic and approachable swing to this aggressive edge. However, earlier this week the band has unveiled the first look at a more refined and slightly experimental sound with their new EP, Turnstile Love Connection.