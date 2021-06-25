BUSINESS NEWS: The Mercury Cafe’s New Owners Want to Preserve Its Funky Vibe
By Rebecca Spiess, Denverite | You probably didn’t even notice the change of ownership — and that’s the point. The Mercury Cafe is a community hub – a restaurant filled with swing dancers, musicians, revolutionaries and artists. Since moving to 2199 California Street in 1990, the space has brought up slam poets like Andrea Gibson, who eventually penned a beautiful letter of support for the venue during the pandemic.www.coloradomusic.org