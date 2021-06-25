Cancel
De Pere, WI

Legacy Family Farming: Larrand Dairy

By Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
Cover picture for the articleToday we are interviewing Kelly from Larrand Dairy in De Pere, Wisconsin. Larrand Dairy is a fourth-generation centennial farm which is over one hundred years old. Kelly relates the saying “Legacy is what precedes you.” Her family focuses on land quality and herd management, ensuring the farm is passed on to the next generation. The three key objectives in herd management include cow comfort, cleanliness and high-quality feed; all are the foundation of a high-quality dairy product.

