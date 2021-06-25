Legacy Family Farming: Larrand Dairy

Nat Geo Wild introduces the Hatchers, a sixth-generation dairy farming, and veterinary family from College Grove, Tennessee. For almost 200 years, the Hatcher family has lived and worked together to keep their family dairy farm and veterinary practice running the only way the Hatchers know how to––as a family. With hundreds of acres of farmland and a veterinary practice that serves farmers and animal owners across Tennessee, The Hatcher Family Dairy TV series is an animal-packed, farming adventure for the whole family! The Hatcher family has proudly taken care of Tennessee’s heartland, and its animals, since 1831. “The Hatcher Family Dairy” premieres Saturday, July 10 at 9 pm on Nat Geo Wild and will be coming soon to Disney+.