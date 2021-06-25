INTERESTING BITS: K-pop Hater Kim Jong-Un Calls the Music a “vicious cancer”
Photo: South Korean boy band BTS | By Gabrielle Sanchez, Yahoo | North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un worries K-pop will topple his totalitarian state through importing “attire, hairstyles, speeches, behaviors.” He now calls for stricter punishments for the young North Koreans who smuggle or consume any South Korean content, and encourages fellow North Koreans to report their neighbors for watching the newest BTS music video.www.coloradomusic.org