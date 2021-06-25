Cancel
Benson, AZ

Westbound I-10 reopens near Benson after wreck cleared

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 16 days ago
A wreck that shut down westbound Interstate 10 Friday was cleared.

The crash stopped freeway traffic at milepost 291 between Benson and Vail, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The freeway reopened in the 8 a.m. hour.

Traffic was detoured on State Route 90 southbound to State Route 82 eastbound, connecting to I-10 in Vail via State Route 83 north.

A pickup truck rear-ended a smaller box truck with a trailer, causing injuries.

Visit kgun9.com/traffic for the latest construction updates and traffic hotspots.

