There are many things that are new with Windows 11, and businesses at some point will be looking to deploy Windows 11. but many of these things haven’t been placed at the forefront of the information dump by Microsoft. We understand that the software giant wants to focus on the most eye-catching features, but we cannot allow critical deployment information to go under the radar. Now, there is quite a lot here to take in, but luckily for you, we have found a way to condense it all for easier digestion in the best possible way.