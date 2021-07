Capturing the transgender artist’s journey from Victoria to Victor. In honor of Pride Month this June, Christie’s New York is currently hosting an online auction for a collection of NFTs by boundary-pushing digital artist, FEWOCiOUS. At only 18-years-old, the artist has broke the mold of traditional art by creating pieces of varying mediums that speak to his personal experiences as a transgender artist. FEWOCiOUS is known for his otherworldly compositions in vibrant tones, often including writings that reflect his worldview while touching on themes such diversity and inclusivity.