Police make arrest in vandalism of Tucson synagogue

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the vandalism of a Tucson synagogue.

Authorities say 30-year-old Nathan Beaver was booked into Pima County Jail Thursday on one charge of aggravated criminal damage.

Beaver is accused of spraying anti-Semitic graffiti on the Chabad on River Synagogue earlier on June 7. The graffiti included a swastika and a slur.

Police say a unit that handles possible hate crimes made “exhaustive efforts” and determined there was enough evidence to arrest Beaver.

It was not immediately known if Beaver had an attorney or if he was still being held.

Mayor Regina Romero and Police Chief Chris Magnus both say the incident had especially troubled the community.