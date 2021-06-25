Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Police make arrest in vandalism of Tucson synagogue

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the vandalism of a Tucson synagogue.

Authorities say 30-year-old Nathan Beaver was booked into Pima County Jail Thursday on one charge of aggravated criminal damage.

Beaver is accused of spraying anti-Semitic graffiti on the Chabad on River Synagogue earlier on June 7. The graffiti included a swastika and a slur.

Police say a unit that handles possible hate crimes made “exhaustive efforts” and determined there was enough evidence to arrest Beaver.

It was not immediately known if Beaver had an attorney or if he was still being held.

Mayor Regina Romero and Police Chief Chris Magnus both say the incident had especially troubled the community.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

503K+
Followers
273K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Pima, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Magnus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Police#Hate Crimes#Ap#Anti Semitic#Chabad#River Synagogue#Swastika
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related
Fulton County, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Last of four escapees from the Fulton County Jail captured

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (AP) — The last of four people who escaped from the Fulton County Jail in western Illinois last week has been captured, authorities said Sunday. The Fulton County sheriff’s office says Zachary Hart was caught near Canton. Hart, 36, was being held on charges including home invasion, possession of a firearm by a felon and fleeing police. He escaped from jail in western Illinois with Jesse Davis, 35, Cody Villalobos, 26, and Eugene Roets, 23. They were captured Thursday.
Milton, MAPosted by
The Associated Press

Police seek clues in fatal shooting in Milton

MILTON, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old man died Saturday after being shot in the town of Milton. The Milton Police Department identified the victim as Marquis Simmons, a Milton resident. In a statement outlining the incident, police said Simmons was shot at about 6 p.m. shortly after he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy