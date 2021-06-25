Werewolves Within: How Josh Ruben Accidentally Made a Great Video-Game Movie

As we head into the July 4th weekend, let’s take a moment to celebrate what makes America America: capitalism, freedom of expression, and a love of conspiracy theories and folklore. Our top selections for new movies on VOD this week celebrate all of those things. Let’s start with Boss Baby: The Family Business, in which Alec Baldwin’s boss baby, Ted, is now a grown man who wants to use the riches he has earned at a hedge fund to start a business that turns adults into babies for 48 hours. Classic capitalistic exploitation, Ted! Then we have Rebel Hearts, which is a story of defiant nuns (I love it already) who have protested everything from Vietnam War to the Catholic church itself. Over the decades, the women (and the priests and others within their order) have defied traditions and expectations to speak their minds and support progressive causes thanks to their First Amendment right to do so.