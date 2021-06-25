Werewolves Within: How Josh Ruben Accidentally Made a Great Video-Game Movie
The CollegeHumor star turned horror-comedy auteur on his buzzy latest, starring Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub. Josh Ruben, the Los Angeles–based creator who has launched a thousand viral clips, is speaking to me from a farmhouse in the Hudson Valley, near Woodstock. It’s the same house his mother grew up in, in the same area he’s made his two feature films; eventually, he hopes, he’ll round out an Edgar Wright–esque “Cornetto Trilogy” of connected-by-theme horror-comedies. His latest, Werewolves Within, just debuted at the Tribeca Festival and hits theaters June 25 and VOD July 2.www.vanityfair.com