Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Upgrade your writing approach with $50 off this proven portable device

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RdJWL_0afA3XjJ00

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Great ideas can strike at any time and, for writers, those fleeting moments of clarity must not be ignored. However, unless you have the right resources to effectively document those thoughts, there is very little chance of keeping them sorted enough to remain entirely usable.

The Freewrite Traveler Portable Writing Tool is a perfect solution to facilitate story growth and to complete tasks of all varieties while on the move. Make progress in your writing, regardless of location, and do it without distractions, thanks to this discounted device.

For a limited time, the Freewrite Traveler is marked down to only $449 (reg. $499), presenting a perfect opportunity to upgrade your process and maximize productivity.

Featuring an E Ink screen that uses gentle ambient light, a full-size keyboard, and four-week battery life, this product supplies a comprehensive package that fits any working arrangements. Discover why it has been successfully funded on Indiegogo and referred to by The Verge as "ahead of its time".

With this device, there is only you and your thoughts. It eliminates the time-wasters we encounter through web browsers, emails and notifications, and weighs less than two pounds, with only half the footprint of a typical laptop. Plus, it is constantly saving your work to internal flash storage.

Capable of storing more than 1 million pages of drafts, consider the Freewrite Traveler a versatile tool with which to create and imagine, whether you're sitting on your living room couch or an airplane destined for a far-away location. This is the sidekick that comes with no strings attached, ready to help you break through with momentum that turns words into sentences, sentences into paragraphs, and eventually pieces together a story you've always wanted to tell.

Give your creative efforts a boost by using the Freewrite Traveler Portable Writing Tool for only $449 (reg. $499).

Prices subject to change.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

264K+
Followers
27K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Ink#Indiegogo#Verge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Shopping
Related
ElectronicsEngadget

Save $70 on this distraction-free portable writing device

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. It’s hard to stay focused while writing on your laptop, tablet or phone, and it’s easy to see why. Notifications constantly pop up on your screen, while the internet and games are just a few clicks away. If you’re an avid writer, it would be worthwhile to invest in a device that limits your distractions without obstructing your workflow. That’s where Freewrite Traveler can help.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

ASUS ZenScreen MB16ACV portable monitor is a secondary display for your laptop

When you have the ASUS ZenScreen MB16ACV portable monitor, you’ll be able to take two monitors with you wherever you go. Thus 15.6-inch Full HD display has an integrated kickstand as well as a slim form factor. Furthermore, this portable monitor has a tripod hole embedded into it. This lets you stand it upright with a tripod if you prefer that to the kickstand. It easily plugs right into your laptop, and it has a hybrid signal solution that allows it to work with two types of connections. You can use the USB Type-C port or the USB 3.0 Type-A port. Finally, treated with a special antibacterial finish, it helps limit the spread of bacteria. Get work done wherever you want to go with this slim secondary display.
Softwaregeekwire.com

Microsoft upgrades Xbox Cloud Gaming, expands platforms to PC and iOS devices

Microsoft announced Monday that its Xbox Cloud Gaming service, formerly known as Project xCloud, has officially expanded into the world of web browsers. Starting today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers with Windows 10 PCs or iOS phones or tablets can use Chrome, Edge, or Safari with the official Xbox website to pull up and play a curated list of titles, including Wizards of the Coast’s brand-new game Dark Alliance.
Books & Literaturethekatynews.com

10 Tips to Improve Your Academic Writing Skills

When we email or text a friend, we barely think about the quality of writing and pay attention to the contents. Likewise, when we talk to friends or participate in informal discussions, our pronunciation or articulation does not matter. But when it comes to writing a research paper, an essay,...
ComputersEngadget

Double your laptop screen space with these portable monitors

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Your laptop display was adequate enough to get the job done in the early days of remote work, but after over a year of switching between endless windows and tabs, enough is enough. Investing in an external monitor allows you to view multiple windows at once, and the time savings will keep accruing.
Engineeringscitechdaily.com

New Cold Atom Source Technology Enables Portable Quantum Devices

Technology advance could enable space-based atomic clocks, improving communications and GPS navigation. Although quantum technology has proven valuable for highly precise timekeeping, making these technologies practical for use in a variety of environments is still a key challenge. In an important step toward portable quantum devices, researchers have developed a new high-flux and compact cold-atom source with low power consumption that can be a key component of many quantum technologies.
Cell PhonesForbes

Six Tips To Secure Mobile Devices In Your Organization

Stu Sjouwerman is the Founder and CEO of KnowBe4 Inc., the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Smartphones are ubiquitous, and it is very common nowadays for people to use personal mobile devices for work. While it can add convenience and boost productivity, mobile technology also represents a serious threat to security. According to CheckPoint’s Mobile Security Report 2021, nearly every organization (97%) faced mobile threats last year, and 46% of them had to deal with at least one employee downloading a malicious mobile app.
Computerswindowsreport.com

NordVPN might not work on your Windows 11 device

Users are now flagging some issues with NordVPN, which apparently won't work on the Windows 11 dev build. It seems that the security software is unable to connect to NordLynx, which impedes it from functioning on the new OS. However, there are users that are able to run NordVPN on...
ElectronicsKotaku

Detachable Screen Project Wants To Make Your Xbox Portable

The Xbox Series S is undeniably an impressively small box for a powerhouse of a console, but it takes a special pair of eyes to look at it and think, “Mmm, portable.” Those special eyes belong to UPspec Gaming, an Australian start-up that has invented the xScreen, a detachable 11.6" screen for the little white box, turning it into the world’s weirdest-looking portable gaming device.
Technologypagosadailypost.com

HMPRESENTLY: Uh oh… Your Device is Listening…

If you have one those artificial intelligence devices you can talk to, with your questions about almost anything… your device — and humans, too! — may be listening harder than you think. So, if you’re joking around, asking your device nonsensical questions, to get a rise out of it… well,...
ComputersTech Times

5 Proven Ways to Extend Your MacBook's Lifespan

Apple has a history of charging high prices for its products. While many are divided on whether the devices live up to their price tags, one particular Apple product gets unanimous appreciation: the MacBooks. Apple's portable notebooks not only offer top-notch performance but also tend to last longer than most...
TechnologyPosted by
SPY

The Best Phone Lanyards for Keeping Your Devices Secured

You need only take a quick around when you’re out and about to realize that for many of us, our phones are our pacifiers. If you are honest, think back to the last time you thought that you had lost your smartphone or left it home; didn’t your heart just sink?
Technologyosxdaily.com

How to Remove a Device from your Apple Account

Do you use your Apple account on several devices? What if you sell or give away an old iPhone, iPad, or Mac? Well, if you no longer use or own one or more of these devices, you should remove them from your Apple account. When you sign in with your...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your number on Android devices

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your number on Android devices. We recently covered how to hide your number on the iPhone, if you want to hide your...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Connect designers, product managers, and developers in real time with this web-based program

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. A PwC study of over 10,640 projects found that a tiny, tiny portion of companies (2.5%) completed 100% of their projects successfully. Moreover 57% of the projects failed due to a breakdown of communications, while 39% failed because of lack of planning, resources, and activity. As employers are becoming more amenable to their employees working remotely, since the height of the pandemic proved that this, indeed, was possible, it is more important than ever that teams work as a cohesive unit. Enter Mockplus Cloud Pro.
ShoppingPosted by
The Hill

Grab this refurbished 128GB unlocked Apple iPad Pro for over 45% off

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. We live in a world dominated by smartphones and tablets, some of which outperform standard-grade laptops and PCs. Among the cream of the crop stands Apple products, which have always been at the forefront of innovation and functionality. This remains true even for their earlier generation models. The Apple iPad Pro 1st Gen with a 12.9” screen and 128GB storage is no exception to that rule.
Books & Literatureprdaily.com

Why great writing starts with tempering your expectations

To be able to write, and to improve your life, you must learn to manage your expectations. It’s that simple. Why? Because managing your expectations will make you happier. Happiness expert Shawn Achor makes this case convincingly in his bestselling book The Happiness Advantage. (And if you don’t have time to read his book, take 12 minutes to watch his exceptionally funny TED talk on the subject.)
Video GamesNintendo Life

Which 1080p Portable Monitor Is Right For Your Nintendo Switch?

Looking for a middle ground between handheld and TV?. The highly portable nature of the Switch makes it a great system for those who are on the road a lot – not just because you can use the console's built-in 720p display for mobile gaming, but because it's also easy to carry around a second, external screen which bridges the gap between the Switch's display and your large flatscreen television at home.
Cell PhonesStandard-Examiner

How to stop spam texts that are sent to your device

Texting has become the communication method of choice for many smartphone users. Even my 83-year-old dad texts me and has gotten pretty good at it. A few months ago, he started using animated gifs to express his pleasure with a project we were working on together and upcoming visit plans — a cartoon dog with a jaunty hat is his favorite. Just last week, he sent his first video in a text to me that showed a family of deer in the field behind his pool. But some senders are not so delightful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy