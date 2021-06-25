Cancel
New Orleans, LA

First woman general in Louisiana National Guard retires

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The first woman to attain the rank of general in the Louisiana National Guard has retired.

The guard says in a news release that Maj. Gen. Joanne Sheridan retired earlier this month after 38 of service. Her retirement ceremony was held at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans.

According to Thursday’s National Guard news release, Sheridan became the first female general officer in the Louisiana National Guard in 2012. She became the first female two-star general in 2017.

Sheridan served as the assistant adjutant general, the principal advisor to the adjutant general.

The Associated Press

