Michael Myers Rises Again in New Halloween Kills Trailer: Watch

Halloween as a franchise has seen many releases over the years on all formats, and this October, Scream Factory is bringing us yet more releases of the first five films in the franchise. This will be the debut of parts 2-5 in 4K, and each has a couple of different editions releasing. First, each film will come with a new 4k scan from the original negative and new audio mixes. As far as special features, if you have the box set they put out a few years ago or any of the previous Halloween releases, you have seen it all before; nothing new here. On top of the regular releases, Scream Factory is teaming up with Sacred Bones Records for special editions of the first three Halloween films that include 7-inch vinyls with a new recording of tracks from the scores by John Carpenter himself. More details can be found below.