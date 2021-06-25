Cancel
Michael Myers Rises Again in New Halloween Kills Trailer: Watch

By Eddie Fu
Consequence
Consequence
 16 days ago

Months ahead of Halloween season, Universal Pictures have offered horror fans the full trailer for David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills. It provides an extended preview of the sequel to his 2018 reboot, showing the invincible Michael Myers’ supernatural emergence from flames to begin a new reign of terror. Meanwhile, Jamie...

consequence.net
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

Judy Greer
Jamie Lee Curtis
David Gordon Green
Andi Matichak
John Carpenter
