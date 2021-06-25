Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs could break out a classic look as NFL approves throwback helmets

By Pete Grathoff
Kansas City Star
 16 days ago

Initially, Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt dreamed of starting an NFL franchise in Dallas. But the NFL wouldn’t allow him into the league, so he instead created the American Football League and started the Dallas Texans, who began play in 1960. Not so coincidentally, the NFL then expanded to Dallas and...

www.kansascity.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Hunt
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Texans#Espn#Raiders#Afl Legacy#The Dallas Cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
News Break
Helmets
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Two former KC Chiefs land with Las Vegas Raiders

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Inside linebacker Darron Lee #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after making a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) The Las Vegas...
NFLPosted by
Forbes

Jerick McKinnon Is An Intriguing Option For The Kansas City Chiefs

Don’t sleep on Jerick McKinnon. The former San Francisco 49ers running back was an under-the-radar acquisition who could help the Kansas City Chiefs offense. “The Chiefs, they just got a fantastic teammate,” said 49ers tight end George Kittle. “He is so incredibly fast and very twitchy.”. McKinnon, who signed a...
NFLPosted by
Forbes

The Kansas City Chiefs Need To Find Their No. 2 Wide Receiver In Training Camp

With 3:44 left in Super Bowl LIV, Sammy Watkins’ 38-yard catch against Richard Sherman put the Kansas City Chiefs in position to take a lead they would not relinquish. Now a year and a half later, one of the few questions on this championship-level Chiefs roster is who steps in — and steps up — for Watkins, who signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Rock Swimsuits in New Sun-Filled Snaps on Massive Boat

National Football League superstar Patrick Mahomes and his bride-to-be, Brittany Matthews, are taking full advantage of the NFL offseason. The couple welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye, into the world earlier this year. Little Sterling was born in February and Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Jackson are enjoying the thrills of first-time parenthood. The couple has also found time to have a little fun with the family’s newest addition. As they often do, the soon-to-be-wed couple shared a couple of photos of their latest adventures with fans. On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews spent a day on the water, soaking up the sun and enjoying each other’s company. Matthews posted a few pics of their boating activities for the enjoyment of their social media followers. The post’s location stamp says the young and growing family are in Cabo San Lucas.
NFLYardbarker

Anthony Sherman's Top 5 Moments with the Kansas City Chiefs

Former Kansas City Chiefs star-spangled fullback Anthony Sherman deserves to be featured on this Fourth of July weekend in Kansas City. Though he's now retired from the NFL (which he announced with the help of a helicopter) Here are the now-retired back's top five moments from his time in Kansas City.
NFLchatsports.com

Larry Fitzgerald makes no sense for Kansas City Chiefs

GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 15: Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals during the pre-season NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the University of Phoenix Stadium on August 15, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals 34-19. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) If this...
NFLnewspressnow.com

Chiefs history explained: What makes Kansas City's NFL franchise so special to so many?

Jun. 30—The NFL is steeped in history and tradition. And when thinking about storied NFL franchises, the Kansas City Chiefs are rich in both areas. From the AFC championship trophy bearing the name of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, to the Super Bowl (a term that Hunt himself coined), it's hard to ignore the organization's contributions to the league.
NFLwolfsports.com

2021 Team Fantasy Preview: Kansas City Chiefs

For full player rankings (redraft/dynasty), eight different printable cheat sheets, our 2021 draft guide (also can be purchased separately on Amazon), season projections, a direct line for counsel, and much more, join Fantasy Consigliere using promo code JOINTHEPACK. Player Outlooks (2021) QB Patrick Mahomes: There isn’t really an explanation needed...
NFLchatsports.com

Chiefs named among NFL teams with depth issues that could matter

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell picked 16 examples of NFL teams that could be lacking depth at a significant position. He didn’t rank the list, but he might have put them near the top given what Barnwell said about the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs. OK,...
NFLKAKE TV

Kansas City great Dante Hall talks Chiefs and more in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and kick returning legend Dante Hall was the guest of honor at the Greater Wichita Sports Banquet and chatted with KAKE about why he chose to come down and what he thinks of the 2021 Chiefs. Hall said NFL greats...
NFLfftoday.com

2021 Player Outlooks: Kansas City Chiefs

(2020 QB Rank – No.6, 28.8 FPts/G) It was another monster season for the Kansas City offense and Patrick Mahomes in 2020. The fourth-year QB finished sixth among all quarterbacks in fantasy points, but jumped all the way to second in points per game among QBs who started at least six games. This boost happened because he and the Chiefs had already locked up the top seed in the AFC heading into Week 17 and opted not to play their starters.
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy shares thoughts on early-career Patrick Mahomes

The relationship between Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been harmonious throughout the team’s success. The duo has been attached at the hip since Bieniemy’s promotion to his current position, and Mahomes has willingly been an eager student since being drafted in 2017.
NFL247Sports

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce finding motivation from 'pretty embarrassing' Super Bowl loss to Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs' quest to repeat as Super Bowl Champions in February failed when the team suffered a lopsided 31-9 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though the defeat might just provide all the motivation heading into 2021 that one Chiefs star could ask for. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce recently opened up on the Super Bowl loss, calling it a "pretty embarrassing" defeat before going to discuss the chip that has formed on his shoulder in the time since.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ angry 9-word response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from Tokyo Olympics

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended for a month after a positive marijuana test. In turn, reactions from across the globe poured in and many are upset with the penalty handed to Richardson, who won’t be able to compete in her event with the month-long suspension. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the latest to show his frustration with the situation.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Kansas City Chiefs expecting championship impact from Jarran Reed

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid thinks the acquisition of defensive tackle Jarran Reed “will pay off for us in a real big way this season.” For that to be true, then the addition of the former Alabama standout would need to mean a Super Bowl victory for Kansas City because that’s all the Chiefs’ 2020 season lacked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy