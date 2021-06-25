Cancel
Staying Cool! Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Treat Their 2 Kids to Ice Cream During Rare L.A. Outing

By Kelly Braun
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are staying cool amid the Los Angeles summer heat. The Hollywood pair was spotted treating their two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, to ice cream during a rare outing in Los Angeles.

The Two and a Half Men alum, 43, and Mila, 37, were photographed with their children while stopping by an ice cream shop on Thursday, June 24. After finishing their order, Ashton and the Friends With Benefits actress exited the store and made their way to their car with their kids and delicious dessert in tow.

It’s not too often for the longtime lovebirds — who wed in 2015 — to be spotted out and about as a family, but fans will get a glimpse of 6-year-old Wyatt and 4-year-old Dimitri every now and then. Mila and Ashton have made it a point to keep their kiddos out of the spotlight as much as possible, but that certainly doesn’t take away from how much they adore their brood.

Ashton and Mila started their family one year before walking down the aisle, having welcomed daughter Wyatt in October 2014. The That ’70s Show stars later became the parents of Dimitri in November 2016.

Going from their lives as Hollywood stars to doting parents of two wasn’t the easiest transition for the pair, but Ashton and Mila have found the perfect balance when it comes to juggling their many responsibilities. Because parenthood isn’t always a walk in the park, the No Strings Attached actor feels grateful to have the actress as the mother of his children.

“She’s the greatest mom,” the Ranch star once gushed to Ellen DeGeneres. “I go to work every day, and I come home and she’s perfect. And it just seems like everything went amazing. And I know that something probably didn’t go amazing, but she never tells … it’s unbelievable. She’s incredible.”

Unsurprisingly, the feeling is completely mutual for Mila. “My husband is an incredibly hands-on dad,” the Black Swan star marveled to The Telegraph, revealing the one dad-duty he didn’t want any part of. “When my child was born, I was breast-feeding and he said, ‘That’s your connection, I want to change every diaper.'”

To see the rare photos of Ashton and Mila’s family out and about for ice cream, scroll through the gallery below!

