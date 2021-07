Right-wing pastor Rick Wiles declared that "Jesus Christ shut down Right Wing Watch" just before YouTube reversed a ban on the group. On Monday, YouTube issued what was initially thought to be a permanent ban on Right Wing Watch, a group that has shared potentially unflattering videos featuring Wiles multiple times over the years. During an appearance on his conspiracy news outlet TruNews, Wiles celebrated the ban while insisting that it was a form of divine retribution against Right Wing Watch.