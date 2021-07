The number of Coronavirus infections linked to the dominant Delta variant have increased by 54,268 in the past week, a rise of 34 per cent, Public Health England has said.In a new analysis of variant cases in the UK, PHE said the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounted for 99 per cent of call cases that have been genetically sequenced.Of the 54,268 cases, 44 were linked to a new version of the Delta variant, known as the Delta AY.1 variant which is being watched closely for fears it could be even more transmissible than the...