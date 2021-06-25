Cancel
Religion

St. John's Church on Bear Island reopening July 4

laconiadailysun.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. John’s-on-the-Lake Chapel on Bear Island will again be holding in-person services this summer after a hiatus due to COVID last year. The first service will be Sunday, July 4, at 10 a.m. Services will be led by board member United Methodist Rev. Phil Polhemus. As most people know, St....

www.laconiadailysun.com
