This Boring Russian Plane Isn’t Stealth (But It Can Launch a Nuclear War)
In early 2016 the Russian government announced it would build a third-generation Airborne Command Post that would be operated by the Russian Air Force and based on the Illyushin II-96-400 wide-body commercial aircraft airframe. The first of these was apparently delivered on August 1, 2016, but it is unclear if had actually entered service, as Russian media has noted the older IL-80 version of the so-called “Doomsday Plane” was still in general use.www.19fortyfive.com