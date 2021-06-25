Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

This Boring Russian Plane Isn’t Stealth (But It Can Launch a Nuclear War)

By Peter Suciu
19fortyfive.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early 2016 the Russian government announced it would build a third-generation Airborne Command Post that would be operated by the Russian Air Force and based on the Illyushin II-96-400 wide-body commercial aircraft airframe. The first of these was apparently delivered on August 1, 2016, but it is unclear if had actually entered service, as Russian media has noted the older IL-80 version of the so-called “Doomsday Plane” was still in general use.

www.19fortyfive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear War#Military Aircraft#Reconnaissance Aircraft#U S Air Force#Russian#The Russian Air Force#Illyushin#The Airborne Command Post#Tass#Doomsday Plane#Quadjet#Boeing#The 595th Command#Control Group#The Offutt Air Force Base#The Eight Air Force#Naoc#E 4b#The U S Navy#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
Related
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Pumped Out 1.6 Million SVT Rifles to Fight Nazi Germany

The United States was the first major power to adopt a semi-automatic service rifle during World War II, the M1 Garand. While most World War II infantrymen had to pull back a heavy bolt after each shot of their bolt-action rifles, a GI could expend a Garand’s clip as fast as he could pull the trigger.
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

Why the F-16 Is Such a Badass Plane

When U.S. Air Force Captain Gary “Nordo” North took off as leader of a flight of four F-16s on a December morning in 1992, the Fighting Falcon was already a globally respected—and feared—fighter. By then, more than 2,500 F-16s had been delivered worldwide, amassing nearly 5 million flight hours. But...
Militarynaval-technology.com

US and allied navies conclude Exercise Pacific Vanguard

Maritime forces from the US, Australia, Japan, and the Republic of Korea have successfully concluded the annual quadrilateral maritime exercise, Pacific Vanguard (PACVAN) 2021. The event, held in Australian waters, was designed to boost the interoperability of the navies and provide an opportunity to hone warfighting skills. HMAS Brisbane commanding...
Military19fortyfive.com

Floating Airbases: Why the U.S. Navy’s Nimitz-Class Aircraft Carriers Are So Feared

Giant aircraft carriers have become synonymous with U.S. military power, but many do not realize just how exceptional these vessels are. These floating airbases are loaded with dozens of advanced warplanes and can launch up to 150 sorties per day. No other nation has deployed nuclear-powered supercarriers of comparable size and striking power—and the United States Navy operates eleven of them.
Military19fortyfive.com

It Can Demolish a Building: Russia’s ‘Malka’ Big Gun Makes the U.S. Army Sweat

Back in April 2020 the press office of Rostec announced that the first deliveries of the upgraded 2S7M ‘Malka’ 203mm self-propelled artillery gun have been made to the Russian Army. This is the latest upgrade of the 2S7 ‘Pion,” which was developed in the 1980s. It was designed to strike vital enemy targets and facilities in the tactical depth behind the front line.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

XF-92: The Experimental Plane “Nobody Wanted to Fly”

Today we almost expect aircraft, especially those designed for extreme high speeds, to have the delta-wing design. It all began with the Convair XF-92A, a revolutionary-looking aircraft that was unlike anything that had flown just a few years earlier. However, being first meant there were some issues. Simply put, it...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Video Alert: Watch Russia’s Tu-95MS Bear Bomber Bomb Open Fire

Die-hard enthusiasts of Cold War-era weapons got a real treat recently when the Russian Ministry of Defense released a video (see below) that shows the Tupolev Tu-95MS Bear-H’s tail guns in action. This particular aircraft is a four-engine, long-range, strategic bomber that was developed by Russian aerospace and defense company...
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Military’s Worst Nightmare? Russia Almost Built a Nuclear Missile Train

On July 19, 2018 the Kremlin released a flurry of videos showing off various nuclear weapon systems under development ranging from the RS-28 Satan 2 ballistic missile, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, and even an ocean-spanning nuclear torpedo designed to smash coastal metropolises with tsunami waves of irradiated water. However, one item...
Military19fortyfive.com

The Navy Used a Submarine Armed with Rocket Launchers To Terrorize Imperial Japan

In the closing months of World War II, heavy losses and depleted fuel stocks kept many of Japan’s remaining combat aircraft grounded and warships in port, awaiting an anticipated amphibious invasion. Starting in July 1945, Allied battleships embarked on a series of naval bombardments of coastal cities in Japan in an effort to draw these forces out to battle—with little success. However, a week before the battleships began lobbing their massive shells, a legendary U.S. submarine toting a rocket launcher began its own campaign of coastal terror that foretold the future of naval warfare—and also engaged in the only Allied ground-combat operation on Japanese home-island soil.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Can Russia Really ‘Unstealth’ F-22 and F-35 Stealth Fighters?

Ever since the development of stealth technology for aircraft, many different systems have been advertised as “stealth killing.” One of the more innovative solutions is the Russian Struna-1/Barrier-E bistatic radar system developed by NNIIRT, a division of the Almaz-Antey Joint Stock Company. Almaz-Antey is the premier air-defense and radar manufacturer in Russia; they make the Tor, Buk and S-400 anti-aircraft systems, as well as their respective search radars. The Struna-1 was originally developed in 1999.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia’s Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Just Showed the World How Lethal It Is

The Sukhoi Su-34 has remained one of Russia’s most capable all-weather combat aircraft – it is capable of ground, surface, and air attacks. It has been deployed to Syria, where it was employed in attacks against rebel and ISIS forces, and could likely be used to help defend Moscow’s interests in the Arctic region.
Military19fortyfive.com

How Iran Would Try and Sink the U.S. Navy in a War: Lots of Missiles

In 2009, it became clear that China had developed a mobile medium-range ballistic missile called the DF-21D designed to sink ships over 900 miles away. This then-nascent technical achievement gave rise to a still-ongoing debate over the survivability of the U.S.’s nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, as the DF-21D outranged the strike planes serving on carrier decks. This further compelled the U.S. Navy to introduce anti-ballistic missile capability to its destroyers and cruisers in the form of the SM-3 missile.
Military19fortyfive.com

Does Russia Want a War with NATO In the Black Sea?

Last week, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin said that the incident involving the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender in the Black Sea could have triggered a global conflict, and it would have resulted in a war that the West knows it couldn’t win. Russia’s close encounter with the British warship, which was quickly followed by another incident involving a Dutch Navy vessel, came shortly before the annual Sea Breeze drills began in the Black Sea. This year’s installment of the naval exercises, which is being led by the United States and Ukraine, involved participants from around the world.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Watch A Russian Tu-95MS Bear Bomber Unleash Its Cold War-Era Tail Guns

The defensive weapons were put through their paces during the course of large-scale long-range bomber maneuvers. The Russian Ministry of Defense’s latest video presenting its now-regular long-range bomber drills includes a relatively rare in-action view of the tail guns of the Tupolev Tu-95MS Bear-H spitting out 23mm rounds. The Tu-95MS — which, despite its antiquated looks, is actually a good deal younger than the U.S. Air Force’s B-52H — is one of very few frontline aircraft still equipped with a tail gunner’s position, something you can read about in detail here.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Israel’s F-4 Super Phantom: The Killer Fighter Jet That Never Flew

In 2018 reports emerged that the Pentagon would seek to procure a dozen upgraded F-15X fighters to replace an aging fleet of F-15C air superiority fighters. Rightly or wrongly, advocates of the F-35 stealth fighter fear the F-15X might impact F-35 procurement, even though the F-35 wasn’t meant to replace the F-15C. This is far from the first time that manufacturers of new jet fighter designs have opposed pursuing upgrades of older models already in service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy