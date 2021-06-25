COVID killed the handshake, these are the top alternatives

Is the potentially germy handshake a thing of the past? Seems to be so. And no one knows what will replace it in these vaccinated times, but the contenders clearly include elbow bump, fist bump, bow, wave, smile, and nod.

“Just before lockdowns happened, fist and elbow bumps were semi-humorously adopted,” says William W. Li, MD, a physician, and author of Eat to Beat Disease. “Then, during the lockdown, no one had physical contact and everyone became used to it.”

Now, as the world reopens, it’s time for some new rules when meeting face-to-face even though it’s nearly impossible to imagine a business deal taking place without a firm handshake, says Maryanne Parker, an etiquette expert in San Diego.

“The handshake has been practiced as far back as the Fifth Century in Greece and signifies peace and friendliness,” Parker says. “But you can find a post-Covid-19 replacement. My suggestion: Place your right hand on top of your heart, nod gently, and look the person in front of you in the eye.”

What’s safe and what’s not?

As new as this is for all of us, it’s imperative to keep your vaccination status in mind when interacting with a colleague, Dr. Li says. For example, if you’re fully vaccinated, your chances of becoming infected are low. And, if your colleague is also fully vaccinated, both of you are safe to greet each other with a handshake or elbow bump—without a mask and at close range.

However, if you’re fully vaccinated but are unsure of the vaccination status of your business colleague, this interaction isn’t as clear-cut.

“You’re probably safe to shake hands with your colleague if they’re not vaccinated, but there is a risk you could transmit disease to this person,” Dr. Li says, adding that if you’re not fully vaccinated, it’s safest for you to smile and give a polite nod without any physical contact. You should also continue to wear a mask during business meetings and maintain social distance from others. “I’d recommend acknowledging your colleague with a polite nod of your head. Let this person know that you’re avoiding any physical contact for their protection.”

As we navigate our post-pandemic interactions, it helps to focus on the fact that a greeting is meant to convey warm feelings as an opening to your interaction, says Gail Saltz, MD, associate professor of psychiatry at the New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill-Cornell School of Medicine.

“In the working world, there are many people you may meet in a day with whom you wish to convey this friendly and respectful hello and yet you don’t wish to physically touch this person,” she says.

“Some cultures use a tiny bow forward or put their hands together in front of their body,” Dr. Saltz says. “The point is to offer a respectful extra gesture that connotes ‘I am offering you my respect and friendliness’ as we begin our interaction.”

Or, consider the fact that a smile is better than a wave or fist bump any day of the week.

“A smile conveys warmth while lighting up the whole face,” says Karla Karpowicz, a body-based psychotherapist in Newburgh, New York, who uses movement as a tool within the counseling process. “When you smile it lets the other person know that you see them and value their presence and will make any colleague feel welcomed in the moment.”

Less common ways to greet someone

One alternative is to come up with your own special gesture, especially if you’re conducting international business in parts of the world with low vaccination rates and in places that are struggling to control their infections.

“Doing a little research can inform you of what the situation is in the home country of international colleagues,” Dr. Li says. “Being considerate of the situation of others will go far and get you over the awkward hump of how to greet people in 2021 and beyond.”

Ultimately, it may just be time to set aside the custom of shaking hands entirely. That will help keep even the mildest infectious diseases under control and make workplace interactions far less awkward.

“People may decide they don’t need to shake hands and, instead, will want to use their words,” Dr. Saltz says. “This can be something like ‘Hello, I am happy to greet you and look forward to our meeting.’ A few extra words can convey as much or more than a handshake ever could.”