Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

COVID killed the handshake, these are the top alternatives

By Lambeth Hochwald
Posted by 
Ladders
Ladders
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RjfuQ_0afA1RMX00

Is the potentially germy handshake a thing of the past? Seems to be so. And no one knows what will replace it in these vaccinated times, but the contenders clearly include elbow bump, fist bump, bow, wave, smile, and nod.

“Just before lockdowns happened, fist and elbow bumps were semi-humorously adopted,” says William W. Li, MD, a physician, and author of Eat to Beat Disease. “Then, during the lockdown, no one had physical contact and everyone became used to it.”

Now, as the world reopens, it’s time for some new rules when meeting face-to-face even though it’s nearly impossible to imagine a business deal taking place without a firm handshake, says Maryanne Parker, an etiquette expert in San Diego.

“The handshake has been practiced as far back as the Fifth Century in Greece and signifies peace and friendliness,” Parker says. “But you can find a post-Covid-19 replacement. My suggestion: Place your right hand on top of your heart, nod gently, and look the person in front of you in the eye.”

What’s safe and what’s not?

As new as this is for all of us, it’s imperative to keep your vaccination status in mind when interacting with a colleague, Dr. Li says. For example, if you’re fully vaccinated, your chances of becoming infected are low. And, if your colleague is also fully vaccinated, both of you are safe to greet each other with a handshake or elbow bump—without a mask and at close range.

However, if you’re fully vaccinated but are unsure of the vaccination status of your business colleague, this interaction isn’t as clear-cut.

“You’re probably safe to shake hands with your colleague if they’re not vaccinated, but there is a risk you could transmit disease to this person,” Dr. Li says, adding that if you’re not fully vaccinated, it’s safest for you to smile and give a polite nod without any physical contact. You should also continue to wear a mask during business meetings and maintain social distance from others. “I’d recommend acknowledging your colleague with a polite nod of your head. Let this person know that you’re avoiding any physical contact for their protection.”

As we navigate our post-pandemic interactions, it helps to focus on the fact that a greeting is meant to convey warm feelings as an opening to your interaction, says Gail Saltz, MD, associate professor of psychiatry at the New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill-Cornell School of Medicine.

“In the working world, there are many people you may meet in a day with whom you wish to convey this friendly and respectful hello and yet you don’t wish to physically touch this person,” she says.

“Some cultures use a tiny bow forward or put their hands together in front of their body,” Dr. Saltz says. “The point is to offer a respectful extra gesture that connotes ‘I am offering you my respect and friendliness’ as we begin our interaction.”

Or, consider the fact that a smile is better than a wave or fist bump any day of the week.

“A smile conveys warmth while lighting up the whole face,” says Karla Karpowicz, a body-based psychotherapist in Newburgh, New York, who uses movement as a tool within the counseling process. “When you smile it lets the other person know that you see them and value their presence and will make any colleague feel welcomed in the moment.”

Less common ways to greet someone

One alternative is to come up with your own special gesture, especially if you’re conducting international business in parts of the world with low vaccination rates and in places that are struggling to control their infections.

“Doing a little research can inform you of what the situation is in the home country of international colleagues,” Dr. Li says. “Being considerate of the situation of others will go far and get you over the awkward hump of how to greet people in 2021 and beyond.”

Ultimately, it may just be time to set aside the custom of shaking hands entirely. That will help keep even the mildest infectious diseases under control and make workplace interactions far less awkward.

“People may decide they don’t need to shake hands and, instead, will want to use their words,” Dr. Saltz says. “This can be something like ‘Hello, I am happy to greet you and look forward to our meeting.’ A few extra words can convey as much or more than a handshake ever could.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Health
City
Greece, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Etiquette#Handshake#Covid#Md#The Fifth Century
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
Greece
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
Ladders

If you sleep in this position, you will have this type of nightmare

This article was updated on July 9, 2021. Turns out your sleeping position may not only determine what kind of morning you have, but may also be the reason behind that creepy nightmare. What is behind nightmares?. As we all know there are many different types of dreams and nightmares...
Public HealthPosted by
Ladders

20 ways life after 60 will change post-pandemic

Imagine this scenario, perhaps a year or two in the future: An effective COVID-19 vaccine is routinely available and the world is moving forward. Life, however, will likely never be the same — particularly for people over 60. That is the conclusion of geriatric medical doctors, aging experts, futurists and...
New York City, NYPosted by
Ladders

This is the most popular time of day to work out

After a year of working out at any time and almost anywhere that wasn’t a gym, Americans are back to hitting fitness centers and classes and they are all doing it at the same time. According to figures collected from ClassPass’ database of over 40,000 gyms, the most popular time to work out is now 5:30 pm.
HealthPosted by
Ladders

This is what your handshake can reveal about your health

A firm handshake can leave a marked impression on a first encounter and is often integral to career development and the job interview process. But there is more to it than that. Recent research suggests your handshake could also be a reliable predictor for how well you would survive a health crisis.
Skin CarePosted by
Ladders

If you shower less, you could see these awesome benefits

This article was updated on July 9, 2021. A shower can be energizing, relaxing, and most importantly, it provides cleanliness. However, not all of us have time for a long, luxurious shower every day but according to research, not spending a significant amount of time in the shower every week can offer some major health benefits.
MarketsPosted by
Ladders

We are all investors in life — time is our only true currency

Time changes all things — for worse or better. It’s an irrevocable progression. Time is the currency of our transformation. Used wisely, you will improve your finances, health, relationships, career or any part of your life. How are you using your limited and finite currency? “Time is what we want...
KidsPosted by
Ladders

Working from home with kids: Tips and tricks for every age

As every working parent knows, balancing work with kids requires a special skill set of prioritizing, productivity, and creativity. It’s easy to think that working at home makes balancing the two easier. Without a commute or late nights at the office, you can be there all day every day for the kids.
SciencePosted by
Ladders

This is why men take more risks than women, according to science

A new study from Frontiers in Neuroscience reports that according to brain waves, men engage in more risk-taking behavior than women. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human and Cognitive Brain Sciences at HSE University in Russia recently took samples from 35 participants, 15 of which were women, whose brains were analyzed through a magnetoencephalography scan (MEG).
LifestylePosted by
Ladders

The burnout-busting benefits of taking a vacation

Chronic stress can impair memory and decision-making. Vacations provide a chance for your body and mind to recharge. Time outdoors, novel experiences, and additional rest are just some of the components that can boost the rejuvenating effects of time off. Creating moments of awe is a particularly effective strategy for...
HealthPosted by
Ladders

Can you drink too much water? We talked to an expert to find out

The summer is in full swing, and according to weather reports, it has been hotter than average in many parts of the United States. With increased temperatures comes an increased need to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water. But can drinking too much water be dangerous for our health?...
EntertainmentPosted by
Ladders

Why Leonardo da Vinci said, knowing is not enough; we must apply

What we know makes little difference in our lives. What we do with what we know has life-changing consequences. “I have been impressed with the urgency of doing. Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Being willing is not enough; we must do,” is one of Leonardo da Vinci’s insightful quotes about doing something with what we learn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy