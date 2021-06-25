'Oreo' Air Jordan 5 Retro Coming in August
It’s been nearly 7 years to the day since the first Air Jordan 5 “Oreo,” and now rumors have emerged of a possible rerelease for the popular retro colorway. First introduced in Fall 2013, the “Oreo” Air Jordan 5 flips Nike’s fan-favorite speckled black-and-white theme on Michael Jordan’s 5th signature sneaker. The 2013 version of the sneaker uses a black nubuck upper with a white midsole accented by a black flame design with white splatter. The straightforward colorway was popular upon its first release, and now it’s expected to return during Summer 2021.solecollector.com