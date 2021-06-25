'Oreo' Air Jordan 5 Retro Coming in August

One of the most beloved Air Jordan silhouettes of all time is the 6 and for good reason. It is the very first shoe that Michael Jordan won an NBA championship in, and over the years, the sneaker has been given a plethora of incredible colorways that have stood the test of time. As the years go by, Jordan Brand continues to bring out new offerings and fans are always excited to get their hands on a pair or two. In 2022, the trend is set to continue marching forward, and thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have a fresh look at a new model.