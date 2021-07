At this point, it feels like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is adding new heroes almost every day. The Marvel movies have always done an effective job of expanding the mythos, but the TV shows are now causing the cinematic universe to expand more rapidly. One such project that could have a major impact on the MCU is Marvel’s She-Hulk TV show. That’s right, Mark Ruffalo is no longer the only Hulk in town, as Tatiana Maslany is set to join him. And you can bet things are going to get pretty interesting as the new heroine begins to come into her own.