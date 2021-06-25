Cancel
Did Tyler, The Creator Hide a Clothing Collection in His Album Drop?

By Evan Malachosky
Gear Patrol
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler, The Creator's — though he prefers Tyler Baudelaire right now — metamorphosis continues. He admits it on his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost. Specifically, on a track called "MASSA," where he credits Skateboard P, aka Pharrell, with altering his outlook. "Yo, my boy Skateboard P gave me that speech in Italy session," he raps. "Thankfully, by hour three that detour perspective. Thoughts change so rapid, turn into a butterfly, Flower Boy happened," he ends, referencing his critically-acclaimed fourth album of the same name.

