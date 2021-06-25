Did Tyler, The Creator Hide a Clothing Collection in His Album Drop?

Tyler, the Creator is tasked with livening up a kid’s dull birthday party in the new music video for “Corso,” a track off his latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost. The clip, which Tyler directed under his Wolf Haley alias, opens with a pair of kids trying to figure out what to do and where they are after one of their bikes pops a flat tire. In search of help, one peers into the window of a venue, where Tyler is seated next to a man urging him to bring some energy to the party with a performance. Tyler ultimately accepts and after conferring with the DJ — played, of course, by DJ Drama, who features throughout Call Me If You Get Lost — he launches into “Corso.”