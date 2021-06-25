Aaron Rodgers: Why July 2 Is an Important Date for Packers Quarterback

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t said much about why he no longer wants to play for the Green Bay Packers. And it sounds like it will stay that way. Rodgers has shared passive disagreement over coach Matt LaFleur’s decision to kick a field goal — rather than going for it at the goal line — during the NFC Championship Game, which Green Bay lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Rodgers’ history with the organization is colorful. Rodgers has repeatedly addressed uncertainty surrounding his future with the team. It’s just not clear why, exactly, reports emerged this offseason that Rodgers has decided he would no longer play for the Packers. That remains something of a mystery. Rodgers likely won’t provide clarity.