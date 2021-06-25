Cancel
Aaron Rodgers: Why July 2 Is an Important Date for Packers Quarterback

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers will hit the field for training camp in the month, and the biggest question is will Aaron Rodgers show up? He reportedly isn't happy with the front office and told people in the organization he isn't coming back. And while Rodgers hasn't confirmed he's not returning, we may get an answer very soon. As mentioned by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers has until July 2 to opt out on the season. That means he would not return to the team at any point in 2021.

