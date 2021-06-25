Aaron Rodgers: Why July 2 Is an Important Date for Packers Quarterback
The Green Bay Packers will hit the field for training camp in the month, and the biggest question is will Aaron Rodgers show up? He reportedly isn't happy with the front office and told people in the organization he isn't coming back. And while Rodgers hasn't confirmed he's not returning, we may get an answer very soon. As mentioned by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers has until July 2 to opt out on the season. That means he would not return to the team at any point in 2021.popculture.com