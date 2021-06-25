Winners and Losers, Part III: Mo Bamba, Dwayne Bacon and the reality of rebuilding the Orlando Magic

It’s just about official. The Orlando Magic has hired Jamahl Mosley as head coach according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, replacing former coach Steve Clifford. Orlando makes their move a little later than other teams but gets a good hire in Mosley. With a young core down in Orlando, which was made even younger via trade earlier this season with Chicago, this is a chance for a first-time head coach to really make an impact on his roster.