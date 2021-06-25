Cancel
Gap Home Arrives at Walmart, and I'll Take One of Everything

By Tyler Chin
Gear Patrol
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe folks over at mall mainstay Gap have made a couple of interesting moves lately. The brand announced a collaboration with Kanye West, with the first piece — a jacket — dropping just a couple weeks ago (to mixed feedback). Then the apparel brand introduced a line of home goods under the Gap Home brand, which is finally out now. But here's the thing: you can't find it at Gap's website or your local mall. Walmart alone is selling it...and it's shockingly good.

www.gearpatrol.com
