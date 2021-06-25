Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders Preview and Game Day Thread: Last chance

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Islanders: ROUND 3, GAME 7. After losing Game 6 by the score of 3-2 in overtime, the Lightning and Islanders are in Tampa Bay for Game 7. This will be Tampa’s first elimination game in over two postseasons. They have won their last six series without having to face elimination in Game 7 or sooner. While this is an incredible achievement, it’s also a little scary because we haven’t had to see this team comeback from a Game 6 loss. How will they react? And without Nikita Kucherov, is there enough up front?