2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 75

By Thomas Smith
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was in bed just after the first inning on Thursday night, so I missed a little bit of history. But I wake up pretty frequently during the night. I didn’t follow what happened closely, but it was amusing. I did note that the Dodgers didn’t get a hit in the first and the Cubs were winning. I always know one inning is too early, but in that situation, I literally always mentally note that there could be a no-hitter. I suppose if I grew up in the Deadball Era or here in 2021, maybe there would be a reason to be that way. But it’s just the way I always have been.

www.bleedcubbieblue.com
