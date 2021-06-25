New Orleans Saints big play breakdowns: 2020 Alvin Kamara’s 52-yard touchdown

We’ve seen it from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara time and time again. A play that looks like it’s going to pick up just a couple yards ends up in a big gain because of his ability to split around or through tackles. His was no exception. A deep dropback by Drew Brees, play action, with extra blockers looked like it was setting up the future Hall of Fame quarterback to take a shot downfield, he clearly wanted to, but without the option available, he turned to his trusty playmaker who gave would go on to give Brees the big play he was initially looking for.