19 Fun Pop Culture Costume Ideas for Halloween 2021

By Lauren Adhav
Cosmopolitan
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween is a little more than four months away, and though that may seem like a *while* you know the summer will fly by. Fall officially starts September 22 this year, and once that date comes, you'll probably be all like, Whoa, what is my Halloween costume gonna be? To get you thinking ahead, we rounded up 19 get-ups inspired by the pop culture moments of 2021. I mean, a LOT happened this year already: Ben Affleck and J. Lo are once again A Thing, Bridgerton became a full-blown Netflix phenomenon, and we got Harry Styles in a feather boa and leather 'fit at the Grammys.

www.cosmopolitan.com
