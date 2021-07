The 2021 NHL offseason is right around the corner and the frenzy that is free agency is set to begin soon. Free agency officially opens up July 28, but teams can begin to re-sign their own free agents before they hit the market, so contracts might be given out sooner than later. There are some big names out there looking for new deals and new locations as it will be another interesting summer for some contenders losing players and rebuilding teams looking to add another piece.