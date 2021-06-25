Cancel
Movies

I Carry You With Me elevates everyday love—and loneliness—to mythic proportions

By Katie Rife
A.V. Club
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most beautiful things about being human is how specific and how universal it is at the same time. Everyone has a different perspective on life, but certain core emotions—love, loss, loneliness, joy—can cut across categories and create the profound experience of empathy. With its ability to evoke common feelings while dramatizing a unique point of view, film is an excellent vehicle for empathy—especially when a filmmaker makes that their guiding artistic principle, as co-writer and director Heidi Ewing does with her hybrid docu-narrative I Carry You With Me.

www.avclub.com
Jesus
Jesus
Person
Heidi Ewing
Person
Christian Vázquez
Person
Nan Goldin
#I Carry You With Me#Loneliness#New York City#Handheld#Spanish#Catholic
MoviesAOL Moviefone

Heidi Ewing talks about her new film ‘I Carry You With Me’

In this interview with Moviefone, Ewing talks about making her first narrative feature, why her cast and crew was entirely Mexican, and the importance of holding on to your vision. Director Heidi Ewing made her directorial debut co-directing ‘The Boys of Baraka’ with Rachel Grady in 2005. The two followed...
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Review: ‘I Carry You With Me’ tells a solemn love story across borders

The weight of "I Carry You With Me" comes from its real life origin story. It tells the tale of Ivan Garcia and Gerardo Zabaleta, two Mexican men who fall in love and find themselves in unwelcome conditions, both from a lifestyle and socioeconomic viewpoint. So they flee to the U.S. as undocumented, a decision that seals their fate from ever returning to their home country: never again will they visit their family, their birthplace, or they risk not being able to come back to their lives in New York. It's an example where they really can't ever go home again.
MoviesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘I Carry You With Me’ turns gay Mexican couple’s journey into evocative, exhilarating cinema

The hauntingly beautiful semi-documentary “I Carry You With Me,” a saga about a gay Mexican couple trying to make a new life in America, is not an easy movie to classify — which is exactly what the filmmakers had in mind. Suffice it to say, the film is a lyrical meditation on loneliness, immigration, homophobia and the emotional price that comes with following one’s dreams.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: I Carry You With Me Charts a Decades-Long Love Story in Dreamy Jewel Tones

Filmmaker Heidi Ewing is best known as one half of Loki Films; with her co-director Rachel Grady, the two have helmed some of the most interesting and human-centered documentaries of recent memory. In 2006, the duo chronicled a summer camp for evangelical kids in Jesus Camp; 2012’s Detropia examined the rise and collapse of Detroit’s manufacturing economy and the people left in its wake; and most recently, they collaborated on their first documentary mini-series, Love Fraud, about a serial womanizer and the female bounty-hunter who took it upon herself to track him down.
MoviesNewnan Times-Herald

I Carry You with Me: Narrative hybrid recreates romantic love story

Documentarian Heidi Ewing had the details of “I Carry You With Me” in her head for years before embarking on it as her first narrative feature. And while she frames the bulk of the film as a work of fiction influenced by real-life events, Ewing artfully works observational cinema verité elements into the structure. The effect is a fascinating hybrid.
Moviesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: NO MAN OF GOD, STABBY SATURDAYS, DEMONIC, FRIEND OF THE WORLD, THE FINAL RIDE

Watch the Trailer for NO MAN OF GOD: "In 1980, Ted Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose the details of his crimes, but only to one man. NO MAN OF GOD is based on the true story of the strange and complicated relationship that developed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and an incarcerated Ted Bundy in the years leading to Bundy's execution."
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

NO MAN OF GOD: Official Trailer And Poster For Thriller Starring Elijah Wood And Luke Kirby

RLJE Films is wasting no time getting Amber Sealey's thriller No Man of God, starring Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby, into American cinemas after its world premiere at Tribeca. The thriller will continue to make appearances at other festivals around the world no doubt, including yesterday's announcement by FrightFest, but in the States you can go see it in theaters, On Demand and Digital on August 27th.
Visual ArtPaste Magazine

Living in Oblivion and the Chaotic Allure of Communal Art

I have never seen the first film I made in film school, the only film that I made in collaboration with others. Ok, “made” is doing a lot of work here—I held the boom mic. After having my film portfolio accepted, and transferring midway through undergrad to the main campus of my alma mater from a satellite campus close to where I lived, I entered my school’s film program proper during my junior year. In the first semester, I took a narrative filmmaking course in which I grouped up with four other classmates. We made what I can only assume was an insufferable film—about a guy in a dingy, frat house basement bar—from a screenplay by a classmate whose name I don’t remember, despite initial interest in the script that I had written, that I strangely urged was ok to be passed over. I don’t know if the production would have necessarily been different if it had been my script instead of this classmate’s, but after production wrapped, I took my finals and went home. I spent the rest of undergrad making films by myself, but making art alone was just as unfulfilling as making art with people I didn’t mesh with. After I graduated, I never touched a camera again.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Leverage: Redemption brings us a bunch of breezy heists

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10. All times are Eastern. Leverage: Redemption (IMDb TV, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): This crime drama is a revival of TNT’s Leverage, which ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2012. Most of the cast members return for Redemption, including Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, and Beth Riesgraf, with newcomer Noah Wyle headlining the show. The series focuses on reformed criminals who put their unique skills to use by helping ordinary people fight back against corporate and governmental injustices by organizing heists. Look for Danette Chavez’s review on the site later today.
MoviesComicBook

No Man of God Trailer Teases the Unsettling Sides of Ted Bundy

Ted Bundy is one of the most infamous serial killers in history, as he pulled off a number of murders in various parts of the country, often using his charm and looks to commit his vile crimes. In the new film No Man of God, rather than focusing on the carnage he created, filmmaker Amber Sealey focused on the later part of his life and his confrontation with his own mortality, as he spent time with FBI agent Bill Hagmaier to explain what motivated his unthinkable actions. No Man of God has earned the above trailer ahead of landing in theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on August 27th.
MoviesVulture

Iggy Pop Is Narrating a Documentary About King Tutankhamun

Iggy Pop is narrating the English language version of an Italian documentary about King Tut, presumably because Steve Martin was busy. Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition tells the story of the pharaoh’s discovery in 1922, as well as the 2019 exhibition of the tomb’s treasures. Since COVID forced the tour’s closure, the Egyptian government has declared that the Tutankhamun artifacts will never leave Egypt again. Hence the Last Exhibition subtitle. The producers told Variety that they wanted a musician to narrate the English version of the movie, since the Italian version is narrated by musician Manuel Agnelli.
MusicThrive Global

Samantha Ware: “Not everyone will be kind”

Not to sound like a broken record but I swear the more I honor my authentic self by continuing to express my own truths, the more good I’m doing in this world. That means, dressing, speaking, dancing, etc. however I want to publicly as a black woman. Vulnerable but free. My focus right now is getting Hollywood’s attention to simply pledge to do better. Reflect the world we all would like to see by ridding of the harmful social politics in this industry. There is so much violence and toxicity that is hardly ever spoken on and these things bleed into the work and personal lives of those within close proximity. Enough is enough.

