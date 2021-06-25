Nokia Jumps After Goldman Sachs Calls It a Buy

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) rose more than 7% after Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) upgraded the stock. Analyst Alexander Duval upgraded shares to buy from neutral with a price target of $6.50 from $4.90, StreetInsider reported. Duval cited wireless market demand continuing to improve thanks to 5G, particularly in the U.S. and...

