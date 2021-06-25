Nokia Jumps After Goldman Sachs Calls It a Buy

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.14 ($108.40).