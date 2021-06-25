Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

BlackBerry Slips As Canaccord Cuts To Sell

investing.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares fell 5% during Friday’s trading as Canaccord downgraded the stock to sell from hold with an unchanged target of $10. The Reddit-fueled meme stock rally has pushed the stock price higher by more than 35% since May 1, a level analyst T. Michael Walkley finds overvalued.

www.investing.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry#Investing Com#Canaccord#Blackberry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Nomura Stick to Their Buy Rating for Bilibili Inc

Nomura analyst Jialong Shi maintained a Buy rating on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Inc on Thursday, setting a price target of $114, which is approximately 6.80% above the present share price of $106.74. Shi expects Bilibili Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$2.54 for the third quarter of 2021. The...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Northern Oil And Gas

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Northern Oil And Gas (NYSE:NOG) on Thursday, setting a price target of $24, which is approximately 22.01% above the present share price of $19.67. Hanold expects Northern Oil And Gas to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.73 for the...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Southwestern Energy

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) on Thursday, setting a price target of $7, which is approximately 29.15% above the present share price of $5.42. Hanold expects Southwestern Energy to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the third quarter of 2021.
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Cincinnati Financial Corp.

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF). on Friday, setting a price target of $119, which is approximately 0.11% above the present share price of $118.87. Dwelle expects Cincinnati Financial Corp. to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.85 for the third quarter...
Stocksinvesting.com

Beginner Investors: Be Like Warren Buffett With These 2 Top TSX Stocks

Without a doubt, one of the greatest investors of all time, Warren Buffet knows how to pick the best value stocks. Accordingly, his previous dealings with Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) and Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) speaks volumes regarding the companies. Yes, the Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) of Omaha has trimmed or exited his stake...
Stocksinvesting.com

Strength Seen in Prothena (PRTA): Can Its 7.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Prothena PRTA shares ended the last trading session 7.3% higher at $59.24. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 24% gain over the past four weeks. Prothena’s share price has surged on investors’ optimism...
Stockspulse2.com

TAL Stock Increased 8.76%: Why It Happened

The stock price of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) increased 8.76%. This is why it happened. The stock price of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) increased 8.76%. Investors appear to be responding positively to a recent SEC filing from the company. The SEC filing shows that UBS Group now owns...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Insider Mark William Lowdell Sells 5,850 Shares of Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $117,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,028.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 High-Momentum TSX Stocks to Buy on the Way Up

TSX stocks riding high on considerable momentum aren’t necessarily expensive. A surging stock may signify a company’s confirmed, renewed, or even improved long-term growth prospects. Undoubtedly, it’s a bad idea to chase stocks, especially those that continue to make new highs for no recognizable reason. South of the border, many...
Marketsinvesting.com

Key altcoin price metric flashed bullish ahead of Axie Infinity’s parabolic rally

Axie Infinity (AXS) has had a rough week: On July 1, it was trading at just above $5. One week later and following two consecutive two-day rallies, the price was charging past $19. AXS price has since dropped between $18 and $19, yet the coin’s weekly stats are still outstanding: 118% against United States dollar and 119% against Bitcoin (BTC) in a week.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing BlackBerry's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $11.72. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksStreetInsider.com

Canaccord Genuity Assumes Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA) at Buy

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Mikson assumes coverage on Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,904,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Canaccord Genuity Downgrades The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) to Sell

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Alkaline Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Shares of OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Former Buffett Stocks Are the Best Value Buys Today

Warren Buffett is a billionaire because he’s smart with money. The legendary value investor looks for companies with solid fundamentals and potential for continued growth. He used to own shares of Canadian firms with the same qualities. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKa), Buffett’s conglomerate, has no more holdings in Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU),...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top Electronics Stocks to Buy on the Dip

The rising demand for electronics for work, lifestyle, and entertainment purposes has been driving the industry’s growth. So, we think it could be wise to now scoop up shares of fundamentally strong electronic companies Panasonic (OTC:PCRFY), Toshiba (OTC:TOSYY), and Arrow (ARW). These names are trading significantly below their 52-week highs. Read on.The demand for electronics soared last year because people were forced to spend most of the time indoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, relying on smart gadgets for their work, education, and entertainment. With pandemic-related restrictions gradually easing, the production of electronics is expected to gradually return to pre-pandemic levels.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Tech Stocks Under $10 to Buy in July

Although investors rotated away from expensive technology stocks earlier this year to cyclical stocks to capitalize on the economic recovery, the tech industry expected to be dominant in the foreseeable future on the back of a digital transformation across several sectors. Indeed, the industry has been witnessing renewed investor interest lately because of this. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality, low-priced tech stocks Rimini (RMNI), EMCORE (EMKR), and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) now. Let’s evaluate these names.Investors rotated away from expensive tech stocks earlier this year to cyclical stocks to capitalize on the recovering economy. However, investors’ interest in the tech stocks has been returning lately because a recognition has dawned that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, with the more contagious viral variants in the offing. Notably, Japan this week declared a state of emergency amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Looking Into BlackBerry's Return On Capital Employed

In Q1, BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) posted sales of $174.00 million. Earnings were up 12.73%, but BlackBerry still reported an overall loss of $62.00 million. In Q4, BlackBerry brought in $215.00 million in sales but lost $55.00 million in earnings. What Is Return On Capital Employed?. Return on Capital Employed is a...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is BlackBerry a Meme Stock Worth Buying?

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) isn't the same company it was a decade ago, transitioning from a consumer electronics maker to an enterprise software and intellectual property play. It's also become a so-called "meme stock." But in this Fool Live clip, recorded on June 25, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, takes a closer look at BlackBerry to see if it might be worth a closer look for long-term investors.
TechnologyInvestorPlace

Earnings Again Failed to Ignite BlackBerry Stock

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) has become a favorite among investors. In fact, BB stock has a very loyal group of bulls that continue to wait for the stock to take off. A company that was once on the top of the smartphone world has found itself continually reinventing its business model. That’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy