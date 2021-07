(SURFSIDE) Luis Andres Bermúdez, a 26-year-old man from Puerto Rico and resident of Champlain Towers South, was killed after the residential building collapsed last Thursday. "God decided that he wanted one more angel in heaven. I still do not believe it. I love you and will love you forever," his father, who is also named Luis Bermúdez, wrote on his Facebook.In a photograph below the message, Bermúdez embraced his son as his child smiled at the camera. The grieving father said the photo was one of the most beautiful they had together and wrote a note on the photo's back.