KEARNEY, Neb. — The Harmon Park Sonotorium Restoration Committee has been on a campaign to update and restore the historic amphitheater in Harmon Park. The Committee, which is comprised of a wide variety of community members, has a goal of raising $850,000 to make significant improvements to the structure, including adding a permanent roof. To date the group has raised a little more than $715,000 from a variety of sources including foundations, individuals, and the City of Kearney.