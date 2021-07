Leonardo Update: Leo is adjusting well in his foster home but are still looking for an adopter or rescue who can provide the long-term medical care needed for this sweet fella. Leonardo DiCaprio has severe hip dysplasia due to an old injury and will most likely need surgery and/or acupuncture. We are looking for a committed adopter or rescue for him so he can receive the proper treatment and live his best life. Leonardo loves people; he’s 3-5 years of age and 70 pounds of love. Potential adopters must have a vet reference and 501c3 rescues must be approved prior to pulling. Please email adoptions@wbrcouncil.org to request an application.