In Brief This Week: BioReference Laboratories, Tecan Group, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Sema4

NEW YORK – BioReference Laboratories announced this week that it is rolling out a COVID-19 testing program for US-based crew and guests traveling with Royal Caribbean Group cruise ships. Under the terms of the agreement, unvaccinated guests will be required to receive rapid point-of-care testing for COVID-19 before embarking on their trips and at the end of the trip before disembarking. Depending on the length of the trip, guests may also receive testing on board the ship. All Royal Caribbean crew members will be required to receive laboratory-based PCR testing at regular intervals, BioReference added.