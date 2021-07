ANCRAM—The Town Board has agreed to provide annual financial assistance to a local not-for-profit group of volunteers who help feed hungry people in this area. At its June 17 meeting, the board approved a resolution to support the Ancramdale Neighbors Helping Neighbors Association’s (ANHNA) weekly food delivery program with $11,000 annually and the purchase of a vehicle costing about $40,000 that the group can use to pick up and deliver food.