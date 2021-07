Over the years, my husband, Keith, and I have traveled extensively in Iowa. During our travels, we have come upon wonderful places to stay that are different from the typical hotel/motel variety. While some stays only require a clean room and a bed, others call for a bit more. Below are some of the places where we have found the comfort of a place that you want to linger at and sit and sip a little before heading out! These stops have been found through research and opportunities that others have shared along the way. Enjoy a little luxury in beautiful Iowa next time you head in that direction!