In what quickly became a chaotic scene Monday night in Portland, News Center Maine says a large group of unruly people began shooting fireworks at Portland Police Officers. Police were sent to investigate an unruly gathering late Monday night where an estimated 300 people had gathered outside of Anderson and Oxford streets near Kennedy Park in Portland. While attempting to disperse the crowd, officers say they became the target of the fireworks that many in the group were shooting off. A 17-year-old boy from Portland was taken into custody and charged with criminal use of explosives and disorderly conduct.