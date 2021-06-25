Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

George Floyd’s family members to speak at Chauvin sentencing

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03W5ca_0af9z6HY00

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney for George Floyd’s family said Friday that family members were feeling anxious ahead of a sentencing hearing for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder and other charges in Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, and he faces a practical maximum of 30 years when he’s sentenced Friday afternoon.

Family attorney Ben Crump told The Associated Press that family members were feeling “anxious and tense.” Floyd’s brother Philonise, his brother Terrence and his nephew Brandon Williams plan to make victim impact statements at Chauvin’s sentencing.

“To us, George Floyd is a cause. He’s a case; he’s a hashtag. To them -- that’s their flesh and blood. You know, that that’s their brother,” Crump said.

Crump also said he wanted to see a sentence above what is typically given for a second-degree murder conviction.

“There was nothing typical about what Derek Chauvin did in torturing George Floyd to death,” Crump said. “So we don’t expect it to be a typical sentence. It needs to be a sentence that sets a new precedent for holding police officers accountable for the unjustifiable killings of Black people in America.”

In Minnesota, the presumptive sentence for second-degree unintentional murder for someone with no criminal record like Chauvin is 12 1/2 years, and the judge could sentence Chauvin to up to 15 years while staying within the guidelines. But Judge Peter Cahill has already found that there are aggravating factors that would allow him to go above the state’s sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors are seeking a 30-year sentence, while Chauvin’s defense has asked for probation.

__

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floy d

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

503K+
Followers
273K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ben Crump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing Guidelines#Murder#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Fulton County, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Last of four escapees from the Fulton County Jail captured

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (AP) — The last of four people who escaped from the Fulton County Jail in western Illinois last week has been captured, authorities said Sunday. The Fulton County sheriff’s office says Zachary Hart was caught near Canton. Hart, 36, was being held on charges including home invasion, possession of a firearm by a felon and fleeing police. He escaped from jail in western Illinois with Jesse Davis, 35, Cody Villalobos, 26, and Eugene Roets, 23. They were captured Thursday.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

In Jordan sedition trial, U.S. defendant alleges torture

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A U.S. citizen and former top aide to Jordan’s King Abdullah II alleged he was tortured in Jordanian detention and fears for his life, his U.S.-based lawyer said Sunday, on the eve of a verdict in the high-profile sedition trial linked to a rare public rift in the kingdom’s ruling family.

Comments / 7

Community Policy