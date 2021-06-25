South Africa battles rapid rise of COVID-19 in Johannesburg

The Delta variant of SARS-COV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – is spreading across South Africa, sparking a strong resurgence of infections. The president has placed the country under stricter regulations in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus. Gauteng province, the country’s economic hub, where 25% of the population live, is the epicentre. It’s likely many more people will be hospitalised in the coming weeks and some will die. Severe disease usually lags behind infections in the community by about two to three weeks.