South Africa battles rapid rise of COVID-19 in Johannesburg

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG — A rapid resurgence of COVID-19 is slamming South Africa’s largest city, Johannesburg, and threatens to overwhelm its hospitals. Johannesburg, a city of 5 million, and the surrounding Gauteng province account for about 60% of the country’s new daily infections. South Africa’s 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has doubled over the past two weeks from 10 new cases per 100,000 people on June 10 to 22 per 100,000 people on June 24, according to Johns Hopkins University.

